Cowboys trolled by PA Gov. Josh Shapiro during Eagles Super Bowl parade
The Dallas Cowboys failed to make the NFL Playoffs during the 2024 season, but the team was living rent-free in their rivals' heads.
While celebrating their victory in Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles faithful still had Big D on their minds.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was among the many people to step in front of a microphone during the team's Super Bowl parade, and he took the opportunity to troll the Cowboys.
Governor Shapiro believes the Eagles are now America's Team after delivering a 40-22 shellacking to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Big Game.
"I'm so damn proud of this team. People love to hate on the Eagles. People love to hate on Philly," Shapiro shouted to the crowd. I think we became America's Team in all of this. I hope Dallas hears this.
"It would seem, Jeffery, that the Philadelphia Eagles are now America's Team. You hear that Dallas? The Eagles are now America's Team.
Obviously, the Eagles fans loved it. Even though the team is riding high off of the second Super Bowl win in franchise history, the fan base is taking time to take shots at the lowly division rival who hasn't won a meaningful playoff game in nearly three decades.
So, if you are being mentioned during a rival's Super Bowl celebration, you have to still be America's Team, right? Case closed, Mr. Shapiro.
