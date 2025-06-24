Phillies 'Most Improved' Player Is Having an Outstanding June
The Philadelphia Phillies made a massive statement over the weekend, taking two out of three from the New York Mets and affirming control of the National League East. They are 10-3 in their last 13 games and have seemingly gotten past their Bryce Harper-less slump after the star first baseman hit the IL.
The Phillies have had a very complete month after it looked like June could plummet them into no-man's land, and it's thanks to hitters stepping up in Harper's absence.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released his list of "The Most Improved Player on Every MLB Roster in 2025" on Tuesday morning and pinned Alec Bohm as the Phillies' player to take the biggest stride.
"For the other 29 teams, the improvement is compared to last season / previous years," Miller wrote on what makes Bohm's ascension different. "For Bohm, however, it has been quite the recovery from a rough start. After an offseason full of trade speculation, Bohm had a ghastly .331 OPS through 15 games and was homerless until Philadelphia's 35th game. He now has seven dingers, though, and is batting .332 dating back to April 19."
Bohm has had arguably the best June in Philadelphia, slashing .346/.388/.462 with more RBIs (15) than strikeouts (12). He's slashing .290/.328/.406 on the season with eleven doubles and seven home runs. He had three hits in the weekend series against the Mets with an RBI in all three games.
The Phillies have a key stretch of games coming up. After they open their week against the Houston Astros, they have series against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves. They will then take on the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres twice, both of which could fight with Philadelphia for a Wild Card spot should New York capture the division.
