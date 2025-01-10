Notre Dame Outlasts Penn State in Instant Classic Orange Bowl
Notre Dame is heading to the national championship after taking down Penn State in the Orange Bowl 27–24 in an instant classic.
The first half got off to a somewhat slow start as both defenses established themselves rather firmly. Penn State jumped out to a 10–0 lead, but Notre Dame was able to hit a field goal just before halftime to steal a bit of momentum back.
In the second half, things got wild. Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, who was checked for a concussion at halftime, led a masterful drive down the field on the Fighting Irish’s opening possession that concluded with a touchdown run. Game on.
The teams traded punts until the fourth quarter, when Notre Dame took its first lead of the game with the help of a heroic play from running back Jeremiyah Love, who battled through four Nittany Lions defenders to break the plane of the goal line.
But Penn State responded immediately, driving the field with the help of a big gain by star tight end Tyler Warren and capping things off with a touchdown run from Nick Singleton. The Nittany Lions defense then did their part, picking off Leonard on the first pass of the ensuing drive.
Five plays later, Singleton was in the end zone again.
But just as quickly, the pendulum swung right back to Notre Dame, with Jaden Greathouse breaking two pairs of ankles en route to a 54-yard score.
With the final minute of regulation ticking away, Penn State’s defense got a huge stop just past midfield to force Notre Dame to punt instead of making a long go-ahead field goal attempt, giving the Nittany Lions offense 38 seconds to get into field goal range themselves.
They would have been better off kneeling the game into overtime. On the second play of the drive, Drew Aller threw an absolutely disastrous interception to Christian Gray. Throwing off his back foot and across his body over the middle of the field, he broke every rule in the book when it comes to protecting the football.
A few plays later, Notre Dame lined up for the game-winning kick, and Mitch Jeter delivered.
With the win, Notre Dame secures a spot in the national championship, where they will face either Ohio State or Texas on Jan. 20 in Atlanta.
For Penn State, it’s a long ride home.