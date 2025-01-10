Marcus Freeman Wryly Reacts to Controversial Orange Bowl PI Call on Notre Dame
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were on the wrong end of a tough call during the fourth quarter of their College Football Playoff semifinal against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Less than two minutes after Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard threw an interception, it appeared the Fighting Irish got the ball back with an interception of their own, but the officials threw a flag and Penn State scored on the very next play.
PSU's Drew Allar threw a deep ball into double-coverage and it was picked off by Jack Kiser, but officials decided to call pass interference on Adon Shuler, who didn't turn around to see his teammate catch the underthrown ball.
While Notre Dame fans threw beer bottles on the field, coach Marcus Freeman could only point and smile at officials for a call that robbed his team of a turnover. It was a look that said, I'm not mad. I'm actually laughing.
The good news for Notre Dame is that they were able to tie the game on their very next possession. Depending on who wins the game, it may affect the way Freeman looks back at the pass interference call. He probably won't be smiling if the Irish lose.