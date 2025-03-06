The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly Qerim pulls hair back, rocks glasses for sleek Ash Wednesday fit

The 40-year-old “First Take” co-host goes with a wholesome look for the first day of Lent.

Matt Ryan

Molly Qerim Rose speaks to the crowd during a live taping of ESPN's “First Take” at Florida A&M University's new Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater.
Molly Qerim Rose speaks to the crowd during a live taping of ESPN's "First Take" at Florida A&M University's new Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater.

Molly Qerim can rock a bad girl look or a good girl fit — it doesn’t matter she will slay them all. For Ash Wednesday, Qerim went with a wholesome look for the win.

The ESPN First Take co-host has been on fire lately with her outfits, from her “back to business” sparkly minidress, to flaunting her abs in her workout gear for an early morning gym session, to her giving “zero effs” and scarfing down a couple of slices of New York pizza while in an all-black comfortable fit in the elevator.

Molly Qerim
Qerim enjoys beignets at Cafe Du Monde in New Orleans. / Molly Qerim/Instagram

The 40-year-old Qerim, who was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl but not Mardi Gras where she indulged in some beignets in a sweet Adidas throwback fit and pinky ring, dined on a huge burger while going off the grid, and overcame an on-air curse word gaffe, was ready for Ash Wednesday where she said, “wishing everyone a blessed Lenten season.” She followed it up by posting a picture with her hair back and glasses on with the ash cross on her forehead for the symbolic start the religious tradition in the Christian faith of penitence known as Lent.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Here’s another look with her hair down for comparison.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Whatever day it is, whatever tradition it is, whatever the hairstyle, Molly Qerim is going to bring the fire fit on that day as proven on Ash Wednesday.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

