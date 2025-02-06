ESPN’s Molly Qerim stuns in old-school Adidas dress, kicks flexing icy pinkie ring
Molly Qerim is enjoying her time in New Orleans, Louisiana, while there for Super Bowl LIX with her ESPN First Take crew while rocking some more fire fits.
The 40-year-old co-host of the show with Stephen A. Smith is always a bright spot with her fashion choices on air like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, and her Canadian tuxedo all-denim miniskirt look, and her fire-red minidress from the College Football Playoff National Championship that even had Taylor Rooks impressed.
After posing for a First Take photos while in a sizzling shoelace-string top, the Emmy Award winner hit sights and sounds of The Big Easy and the famous Cafe Du Monde for some beignets while rocking with the all-Adidas fit and shoes. She also has a gigantic rock on her pinkie finger she showed off on Instagram, and said, “when in Nola.”
Those do look amazing, and she‘s certainly winning with the fit.
The week didn’t start off so great for Qerim, however, as she made two embarrassing gaffes on live TV, prompting her to say she “hates everybody” and she “just wants to go home.”
You can’t keep Molly down for long, though, as evident by her Adidas and pinkie ring look while crushing some yummy beignets in the French Quarter.
