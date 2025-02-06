ESPN's Molly Qerim crushes 'First Take' crew in shoelace-string top, jean miniskirt
Molly Qerim and ESPN’s First Take are on the road in New Orleans, Lousiana, for Super Bowl LIX and she’s bringing her championship fit game with her.
The co-host with Stephen A. Smith always knows how to crush a good look like with her Yankees cap and baller fur coat, and her “back to business” minidress, and her flashy next-level suspenders fit.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares intimate off-air look behind the scenes at ‘First Take’
She also always brings her best for sporting events like her low-cut denim top while taking in a New York Knicks game, and her disappearing outfit at UFC 309 in NYC, and her fire-red minidress at the College Football Playoff National Championship.
While the week started off rough for the 40-year-old Qerim with two embarrassing gaffes on live TV, by the looks of it, it’s certainly gotten better as she is enjoying The Big Easy on her social media while rocking an amazing shoelace string top and jean miniskirt in a photo with her First Take crew.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks cowgirl miniskirt fit for birthday shout out
The Emmy Award winner certainly stood out in that photo and fit with her colleagues.
Hopefully the rest of the week goes smoothly for Qerim, but she certainly chalked up a “W” with her latest fashion slay.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams