ESPN’s Molly Qerim slays in casual glasses, cut-up sweatshirt at NYC digs
Molly Qerim was on the road for the College Football Playoff National Championship where she slayed a fire-red minidress before returning home for a more casual fit drop.
The ESPN First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the show. It’s not the first time we’ve seen the 40-year-old Qerim slaying her look at a sporting event like her low-cut denim top recently at a New York Knicks game, and her disappearing fit at UFC 309 in New York City.
While Qerim is usually showing off her glam and professional slays, she flaunted a new casual look at her pad in NYC while wearing a sweatshirt and glasses. Qerim wrote, “When you get your new bifocals and you feel brand news 😂🤓.”
The Emmy Award winner rocks those bifocals for sure.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
She suffers from severe endometriosis and is an advocate for women's health and works to raise awareness and funds for endometriosis research.
She’s also the only one who can silence Stephen A. with looks like these.
