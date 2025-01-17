ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks next-level denim suspenders with flashier ‘First Take’ jeans
Molly Qerim is always working hard whether it’s on ESPN’s First Take, or in the gym, or on her tremendous fit game.
The 40-year-old co-host of the show with Stephen A. Smith who former NFL quarterback Cam Newton called a “f***ing beast” at her job, has shown off many fire looks recently like her low-cut top denim winner at a New York Knicks game, or her Cleopatra-vibe full-length dress, or her recent Godfather-like full-length mink coat stunner.
She also has shown how she keeps her body TV-ready while flexing black minishorts and slaying an intense workout.
For her latest fire fit, Qerim certainly looked amazing in her next-level denim suspenders with even flashier jeans on. She captioned the post on Instagram, “Shout out to everyone out here working hard 🖤💪”
Shout out to Qerim for working hard and slaying a look like that.
Previously she was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
The Emmy Award winner suffers from severe endometriosis and is an advocate for women's health and works to raise awareness and funds for endometriosis research.
She certainly knows how to command an audience whether it’s for a good cause or for the show.
