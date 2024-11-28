ESPN’s Molly Qerim wears low-cut full-length dress, sassy boots for Thanksgiving
Molly Qerim has been winning a lot lately with fashion looks, and nothing was different on Thanksgiving with her latest fit drop.
The 40-year-old ESPN First Take co-host has slayed in several looks since returning from a lengthy absence from the show from her locked-in, glam miniskirt fit, to her superb Canadian tuxedo, to her disappearing look for UFC 309 in New York City.
The Emmy Award winner even let us in on her fitness secrets, showing off a tough workout routine while wearing some short black shorts.
On Thursday, Qerim showed a look while on the show in a low-cut, full-length dress with some sassy-looking boots on.
She’s always so well put together.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021 and according to all reports, she is currently single.
Qerim was previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live. Now she works with co-host Stephen A. Smith.
No matter where so goes, she continues to crush her fits, giving fans a “Happy Thanksgiving” with her latest look.
