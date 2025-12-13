ESPN star Katie Feeney causes stir in knee-high boots fit posing with Heisman Trophy

Katie Feeney is known to turn heads and slay some amazing fits on ESPN’s College GameDay. The influencer did the same at the Heisman Trophy ceremony from New York City.

The viral new member of the ESPN show this year has been a hit at college campuses across the country not only with her interviews, but with her fashion choices.

We’ve seen Feeney rocking her alma mater Penn State cheerleader uniform to cheer on the Nittany Lions, to donning some Oregon green while in Eugene for a big Ducks game, to rocking the Alabama Crimson Tide look while posing with the mascot Big Al. She even was seen wearing the Georgia red for the Bulldogs.

RELATED: Who is shocking ESPN influencer hire Katie Feeney?

She even stunned with her Halloween costume and at award shows like the 2025 Clio Sports Awards.

On Saturday from Jazz at Lincoln Cener in NYC where the ceremony is, she posed with the trophy in yet another eye-catching look in a blue dress with some serious boots.

RELATED: Katie Feeney rocks perfect preppy knee-high boots fit on 'College GameDay'

She also interviewed the players like Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and finalist Julian Sayin.

While it’s all about the players tonight, the 23-year-old ESPN rising star certainly stood out with her latest look.

Katie Feeney/TikTok

