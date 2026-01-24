Ex-ESPN Star Molly Qerim Shares Personalized Look for New Job After 'First Take'

Molly Qerim started her new job after leaving ESPN and First Take back in mid-September. She, of course, turned heads with her fit as usual for her first day.

The 41-year-old Qerim abruptly quit First Take and left the network, leaving an emotional note upset she couldn’t break the news herself.

Qerim was ready to leave ESPN after contract negotiations failed. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

Qerim would resurface for some one-off gigs since, including an influencer one in Abu Dhabi where she wowed in her beach fit, and then posed on camel.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim surprised all this week when she revealed she’s working with Zuffa Boxing as her next job.

“Beyond excited to host Zuffa Boxing – a sport I’ve loved since Friday Night Fights – and to reconnect with so many longtime friends. Fighter meetings here in Vegas are wrapped, and I feel completely reenergized, ready to pour into this new chapter and help build something special from the ground up. Huge thank you to Dana and Nick for believing in me. Boxing fans – don’t miss Friday night, and if you’re not a boxing fan… check us out, you might become one :). Thank you to everyone who’s reached out since I decided to leave ESPN; the support has meant more than you know. This time off – family, travel, presence – has been such a gift. I’m back 🥊 Much love, MQ.”

She’d also reveal she’s working with former ESPN star Max Kellerman and other big names.

The Zuffa Boxing talent | Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim’s first fit at Zuffa

For her first show, Qerim said, “hair and makeup by me @mollyqerim”. She certainly was shining as she always does.

Molly Qerim at her first Zuffa Boxing show | Molly Qerim/Instagram

She’s defintely leaving off right where she left off at ESPN with fire fits.

A typical Qerim fit on ESPN | Molly Qerim/Instagram

