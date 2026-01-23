ESPN’s Shae Cornette Turns Heads in ‘First Take’ Fit After Molly Qerim’s New Job News

Shae Cornette continues to shine on ESPN’s First Take taking over after Molly Qerim’s shocking departure. While Qerim just dropped the big news of her new gig, Cornette turned heads in her fit.

In mid-September Qerim and ESPN couldn’t come to an agreement on her new contract with reports she was offered a ridiculously low amount. The star who was always a hit envy to Stephen A. Smith abruptly left with a post on social media:

Qerim was a star on “First Take” for 10 years. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

On Thursday, she announced an exciting new job with Zuffa Boxing alongside former ESPN colleague Max Kellerman and other big names.

“Beyond excited to host Zuffa Boxing – a sport I’ve loved since Friday Night Fights – and to reconnect with so many longtime friends,” Qerim wrote. “Fighter meetings here in Vegas are wrapped, and I feel completely reenergized, ready to pour into this new chapter and help build something special from the ground up. Huge thank you to Dana and Nick for believing in me. Boxing fans – don’t miss Friday night, and if you’re not a boxing fan… check us out, you might become one :). Thank you to everyone who’s reached out since I decided to leave ESPN; the support has meant more than you know. This time off – family, travel, presence – has been such a gift. I’m back 🥊 Much love, MQ.”

The Zuffa Boxing talent | Molly Qerim/Instagram

Cornette shows she’s a fit queen, too

Despite a rough start with an awkward intro from fellow co-host Stephen A. Smith, Cornette certainly has like her leather coat look, and this black boots stunner. She also wowed from Pittsburgh before the Steelers Wild Card playoff game (see related link above).

Then she dropped this skirt stunner on the show the same day of Qerim’s big news:

Shae Cornette on “First Take” | Shae Cornette/Instagram

While Qerim will be remembered for her time on First Take, Cornette is shining as well, especially with fits like these.

Shae Cornette/Instagram

