The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sophie Cunningham reacts to Fever brawl with trolling photo defending Caitlin Clark

The Fever-Sun game almost ended in a brawl, and Cunningham made it clear she was not planning to apologize for her hard foul defending Clark.

Matthew Graham

Jun 17, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon get into a fight in the second half.
Jun 17, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon get into a fight in the second half. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark is the most popular player across the WNBA and NBA right now.

Unfortunately, with that popularity in 2025, everyone has to choose a side. Those that love the Indiana Fever superstar staunchly defend her. Those that dislike her look find any excuse to undermine her.

RELATED: Ugly hair-pulling Angel Reese foul by Bria Hartley has 8-year-old son defending her

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark
Jun 17, 2025: Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon get into a fight after the hard foul towards the end of the game. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

So it was a perfect storm tonight for both sides as the Fever took on the suddenly feisty, borderline dirty Connecticut Sun, who lost their head coach Stephanie White to Indiana in the offseason. The Fever won 88-71, but the final score almost didn't matter when the game ended in fisticuffs.

Clark got popped by the Sun's Jacy Sheldon in the third quarter after the two were jawing throughout the game.

RELATED: WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark’s new Kobe 'Indiana Fever' sneakers are pure fire

This closer angle shows that Sheldon's teammate Marina Mabrey gave the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year a blind cheap shot.

Clark's new teammate Sophie Cunningham, picked up in a trade during the offseason from the Phoenix Mercury, was not going to let the crime go unpunished, and took down Sheldon with a hard foul that got both of them ejected, and nearly starting a brawl at the end of the game.

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham steals Caitlin Clark's thunder with spicy pregame Fever fit

Cunningham, who is also an analyst for the Phoenix Suns, completely trolled those hating on her after the game with a photo that screams, oops, I don't really care.

Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

"It was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing," Fever HC White said. "When the officials don't get control of the ball game, when they allow that stuff to happen—and it's been happening all season long. It's not just this game—this is what happens, right?

Sun head coach Rachid Meziane went after the Clark enforcer with his comments.

"For me, it's just disrespectful to do that foul when you are winning the game by 17 points," Meziane said. "Completely stupid."

Clark fans might disagree.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day

Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC

Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant

Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey

Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News