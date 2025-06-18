Sophie Cunningham reacts to Fever brawl with trolling photo defending Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark is the most popular player across the WNBA and NBA right now.
Unfortunately, with that popularity in 2025, everyone has to choose a side. Those that love the Indiana Fever superstar staunchly defend her. Those that dislike her look find any excuse to undermine her.
RELATED: Ugly hair-pulling Angel Reese foul by Bria Hartley has 8-year-old son defending her
So it was a perfect storm tonight for both sides as the Fever took on the suddenly feisty, borderline dirty Connecticut Sun, who lost their head coach Stephanie White to Indiana in the offseason. The Fever won 88-71, but the final score almost didn't matter when the game ended in fisticuffs.
Clark got popped by the Sun's Jacy Sheldon in the third quarter after the two were jawing throughout the game.
RELATED: WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark’s new Kobe 'Indiana Fever' sneakers are pure fire
This closer angle shows that Sheldon's teammate Marina Mabrey gave the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year a blind cheap shot.
Clark's new teammate Sophie Cunningham, picked up in a trade during the offseason from the Phoenix Mercury, was not going to let the crime go unpunished, and took down Sheldon with a hard foul that got both of them ejected, and nearly starting a brawl at the end of the game.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham steals Caitlin Clark's thunder with spicy pregame Fever fit
Cunningham, who is also an analyst for the Phoenix Suns, completely trolled those hating on her after the game with a photo that screams, oops, I don't really care.
"It was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing," Fever HC White said. "When the officials don't get control of the ball game, when they allow that stuff to happen—and it's been happening all season long. It's not just this game—this is what happens, right?
Sun head coach Rachid Meziane went after the Clark enforcer with his comments.
"For me, it's just disrespectful to do that foul when you are winning the game by 17 points," Meziane said. "Completely stupid."
Clark fans might disagree.
