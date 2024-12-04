Gabby Thomas wows in sleeveless black vest fit mirror selfie
Gabby Thomas is back on the track after an epic offseason, but she’s still crushing her looks off of it.
The 27-year-old Thomas went all out after the Olympics with a bikini-filled vacation and a rare look into her relationship with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes. She then hit up ESPN’s College GameDay in some Daisy Dukes, followed by melting the F1 Austin track with a miniskirt cowgirl fit. Finally, she ended her time off with a bang, posing for the famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in a jaw-dropping peach swimsuit.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter hit the track again where she said she didn’t run during the offseason. After only a week of training she showed off a completely shredded look like she never stopped.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas rocks stunning burnt orange fit to cheer on Texas Longhorns football
While she’s back to looking good on the track, she never stopped off of it. In her latest glam fit, Thomas posted a picture on her Instagram in a black sleeveless vest-only, black pants look in a mirror selfie.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas posts dopest 2024 Paris Olympics photo you never saw
She looks incredible and has such long, flowing hair going on.
Thomas has said she wants to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. She was also just named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list. She’s definitely winning at life.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement