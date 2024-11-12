Gabby Thomas wows in glammed-up, girl next door vibe selfie
The New York City marathon may be over, but Gabby Thomas is still keeping her speed.
A week after wrapping the marathon — in which the three-time track and field Olympic gold medalist was the grand marshall — Gabby Thomas is still out and about, and looking fly.
Today, Thomas took to her Instagram to share a fresh-faced selfie. In the photo, Thomas wearing little makeup, allowing a happy glow to shine through. She is wearing a black sleeveless top, showing a little bit of skin as she steps out for the night.
It’s unclear where Thomas is going or what she’s doing, but we can see she looks stunning as she’s enjoying some well deserved time out. While Thomas is one of the most recognizeable names in track and field, she is quickly becoming a big name in fashion.
Last month, she appeared at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event, where she met rapper Nicki Minaj. After the event, Thomas appeared on the “Ali On The Run” podcast, where she shared with host Ali Feller how the conversation came together. According to Thomas, she set the flow for the conversation on the fly.
"I had no idea what to expect when I got there, and they [Team Vogue] said ‘OK, well, you're going to be interviewing Victoria Beckham and Nicki Minaj,’ and my mouth dropped,” Thomas recalled. “They didn't give me any interview questions; they didn't give me any tips on how to get their attention; they just said, Here's your microphone, and there they are, so I was terrified.”
Evidently, this worked out in her favor, as Thomas received high praise from Minaj herself.
