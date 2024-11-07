Gabby Thomas’ jaw-dropping flex in one-piece for SI Swimsuit is pure gold
Gabby Thomas is as stunning off the track as she is on it.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter has been wowing ever since her incredible performances in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Her star power has brought her on shows like ESPN’s College GameDay where she flaunted her fabulous legs in Daisy Dukes, then took in the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix event in Austin in a miniskirt cowgirl look, and most recently was the grand marshal for the New York City marathon in another miniskirt and crop top stunner.
Now the 27-year-old beauty from Austin, Texas, is stripping down to show off her stunning physique for the world-famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She first teased the look out earlier in the week in peach bathing suit sitting casually and then rocked the “VOTE” message on the back of her bathing suit bottom.
In the latest release of her incredible photos for the issue, Thomas flexed another gold medal look.
She certainly looks great despite her “weight loss” since track season ended.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit detailed why it chose Thomas to represent the brand:
“Gabby Thomas has sprinted her way towards three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games and now she's sprinting onto the SI Swimsuit set as our newest athlete feature for the 2025 issue! 🏃♀️.”
“Gabby brings her powerful presence and grace to the world both on the track and beyond. We're so proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family as an inspiring athlete with extraordinary talent and a profound impact for all ✨.”
Well done, Gabby Thomas. This truly is another gold medal-worthy performance.
