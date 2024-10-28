Gabby Thomas' toned abs shine in crop top New Balance fit
It may be the fall season, but Gabby Thomas is on a heater. The Olympic champion has been at all of the major events and continues to ride the high of her breakout performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The Olympic champion won gold in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter in Paris over the summer.
Since then, she's been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court, hitting the beach in eye-popping bikinis, and even flexing her abs courtside at WNBA games.
MORE: Gabby Thomas flaunts legs in Daisy Dukes on ESPN College GameDay
This month, she has stolen the show on ESPN College GameDay and at the F1 race in Austin.
Now, Gabby is popping back up in a new ad for one of her main sponsors, New Balance. She stars in the ad which debuted this week and shines in her crop top athletic fit as only she can.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas charms in chill selfies after tropical jet-setting vacation
With athletes like Gabby, Shohei Ohtani, Coco Gauff, Kawhi Leonard, Cameron Brink, Tyrese Maxey, and Sydney McLaughlin repping the New Balance brand, it is certainly making major waves.
While Thomas burst onto the world scene because of her skills on the track, she is equally as impressive off of it.
She attended Harvard University and earned her undergraduate degree in neurobiology and global health while competing. Thomas enrolled in a master's program at the University of Texas and completed a public health degree with a sleep epidemiology capstone project in May 2023.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date