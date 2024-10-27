NFL WAG Alix Earle unrecognizable in freaky Halloween costume
Alix Earle knows how to rock a fit and draw attention. Her Halloween costume was no different — just a lot scarier.
Earle, who is the girlfriend of injured Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios, is usually stunning in crochet bralette photos or a bronzed-out bikini for SI Swimsuit.
For an Alice in Wonderland-themed Halloween party, Earle went all out with her freaky version of the character “Cheshire Cat”. She captioned the scary photos, “As Cheshire Cat once said … “we’re all mad here” 🖤.”
RELATED: Gracie Hunt goes Halloween superhero twins with boyfriend in 'Team USA' costumes
RELATED: Danica Patrick’s colorful ‘Día de Muertos’ fit for Formula 1 Mexico City
Whoa, she’s totally unrecognizable. Even Livvy Dunne commented, “so good” on the post.
The “Mad Forest” party was held Friday at the Keys Club in Los Angeles.
It’s been a nightmare week for Berrios who tore his ACL and his season is done. Earles sent him a three-word message afterward to help cheer him up. Earles and Berrios have been dating for nearly a year.
While he’s dealing with his injury, Alix was in “Wonderland” enjoying herself in a super freaky fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WNBA > NBA: Cameron Brink outshines NBA stars in all-black, knee-high boots fit
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Speaking of: Ciara shows love to fit that’s another Russell Wilson ex-NFL team color
Rom-com reality: Suni Lee shares flirty date night look in designer glasses
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand