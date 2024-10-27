The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL WAG Alix Earle unrecognizable in freaky Halloween costume

The girlfriend of Miami Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios goes over-the-top with “Alice in Wonderland” fit.

Alix Earle arrives with Braxton Berrios on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Alix Earle arrives with Braxton Berrios on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Alix Earle knows how to rock a fit and draw attention. Her Halloween costume was no different — just a lot scarier.

Earle, who is the girlfriend of injured Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios, is usually stunning in crochet bralette photos or a bronzed-out bikini for SI Swimsuit.

For an Alice in Wonderland-themed Halloween party, Earle went all out with her freaky version of the character “Cheshire Cat”. She captioned the scary photos, “As Cheshire Cat once said … “we’re all mad here” 🖤.”

Alix Earle
Alix Earle/Instagram
Alix Earle
Alix Earle/Instagram
Alix Earle
Alix Earle/Instagram
Alix Earle
Alix Earle/Instagram
Alix Earle
Alix Earle/Instagram

Whoa, she’s totally unrecognizable. Even Livvy Dunne commented, “so good” on the post.

The “Mad Forest” party was held Friday at the Keys Club in Los Angeles.

It’s been a nightmare week for Berrios who tore his ACL and his season is done. Earles sent him a three-word message afterward to help cheer him up. Earles and Berrios have been dating for nearly a year.

While he’s dealing with his injury, Alix was in “Wonderland” enjoying herself in a super freaky fit.

