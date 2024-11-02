Genie Bouchard flaunts toned abs, legs in tiny shorts for flirty fit
The Genie Bouchard hot streak continues.
Genie ended October with some stunning NYC selfies in a miniskirt and boots, before a trip to her first-ever World Series game which included a wild foul ball experience and a woman with a broken face, and ultimately hitting up the pickleball courts with her signature paddle.
Then, she got into the Halloween spirit with a sultry cow costume and later rocked a "Clueless" look with thigh-high stockings.
MORE: Genie Bouchard shares jaw-dropping 'Clueless' fit in thigh-high stockings
This weekend, the Halloween season continued and Genie broke out another stellar look.
Genie gave Instagram a look at her "landscaper attire." The costume showed off her toned abs and included some tiny shorts because, well, it's Halloween, shorts are just shorter on some days.
MORE: Genie Bouchard ditches pickleball for stunning miniskirt, boots in NYC selfie
Genie racked up several accolades throughout her tennis career. She was a Wimbledon runner-up and reached the Australian and French Open semifinals.
She's since been living her best life and looks to be kicking November off the same way she ended October: bringing the stunning fits to the 'Gram.
