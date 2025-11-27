Brandon Ingram hits game-winner vs. Pacers to keep Raptors win streak alive

The Toronto Raptors are hooting and hollering after a 97-95 win against the Indiana Pacers to close out NBA Cup group stage play at Scotiabank Arena.

In the final seconds of the game, Brandon Ingram took over and sunk the game-winning shot with 0.7 seconds to go to take the lead and win the game.

BRANDON INGRAM OVER PASCAL SIAKAM



HE YELLS 'THIS IS MY SHIT" ON THE WAY BACK.... PHEW pic.twitter.com/Uhovg1gTVs — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) November 27, 2025

Ingram wins game for Raptors

The Raptors struggled throughout the entire game to keep up with the pesky Pacers. Indiana built a double-digit lead in the first half, but Toronto was able to come back to take a 50-49 lead going into the locker room.

The Raptors began the second half on a 15-3 run to take a double-digit lead, but the Pacers failed to go away. They chipped into that deficit and grabbed the lead back with just over eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

The Raptors trailed 90-87 with just under five minutes to go and held the Pacers to just five points until the end of the game. The defence the Raptors displayed over the final stretch of the game is what got them the win.

Ingram finished the night with a game-high 26 points while Scottie Barnes had 24. Immanuel Quickley added 15 of his own while Ja'Kobe Walter had 13.

Walter played a season-high 32 minutes because rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, who started for the injured RJ Barrett, was caught in foul trouble. Shooting guard Gradey Dick also left the game early in the first quarter with a head injury, prompting Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic to play Walter more frequently.

The Pacers were led by backup point guard T.J. McConnell, who scored a game-high 16 points. Canadian guard Bennedict Mathurin had 15 points while Jarace Walker had 13. Backup centre Jay Huff and former Raptors champion Pascal Siakam joined them in double figures with 10 and 11 points, respectively.

The victory puts the Raptors' winning streak at nine games, and they finish NBA Cup group play undefeated. They are going to host a quarterfinal match next month, where the winner will head to Las Vegas for the semifinals and championship game.

The Raptors will now head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.