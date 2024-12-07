Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava gets cozy in white sweatshirts with SMU sorority sisters
While her sister Gracie Hunt has been out and about all week long, it looks like Ava Hunt is enjoying a Friday night in.
Today, Ava took to her Instagram Story to share a “Phriday” mirror selfie with her Pi Beta Phi sisters from Southern Methodist University. In the photo, Ava poses with two of her sorority sisters, all of whom are wearing matching white sweatshirts and short shorts.
While Ava and her sorority sisters’ appear to be off to a chill start this weekend, things are bound to pick up by tomorrow. Earlier in the day, Ava posted a picture of herself boarding a private jet to Charlotte, North Carolina, where the SMU Mustangs will face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Football Championship.
As Mustangs take on the Tigers, Ava will likely be cheering her school on in all of her cheerleading glory.
It’s been a busy week for the Hunt sisters — who are the daughters of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — especially Ava, as she’s been very much involved on campus. Earlier this week, Ava attended a formal event, where she slayed in a strapless white gown.
It’s almost time for finals, and while we have no doubt that Ava will blow her exams out of the water, we know she will certainly earn an A+ in style.
