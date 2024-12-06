Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava amazes in white strapless gown for SMU formal
Ava Hunt usually is donning white on football Saturdays as an SMU Mustangs cheerleader. This time she slayed in a stunning white minidress with full glam look.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress at 19 has made a name for herself with her cheerleader uniform hype posts, and her tremendous fits on the sidelines of Chiefs games were she has runway-like contests for best dressed with older sister Gracie Hunt.
She’s also a Pi Betta Phi member who got her sorority “wings” in an all-white dress, and wowed in a 1980s “Miami Vice” look while at a party.
On the eve of the big SMU ACC Championship game, Ava dropped pictures of her white strapless formal dress with her friends that might even upstage Saturday’s game.
What an incredible look from the sophomore.
Ava is of course the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, and sister to Gracie, 25, and brother Knobel Hunt, 22.
Ava will be back in her cheerleader outfit Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bank of America Stadium — home of the Carolina Panthers — with the ACC title and possible a playoff berth on the line for the Mustangs vs. the Clemson Tigers.
