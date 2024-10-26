Gracie Hunt has all-white dress stunner synergy with sister Ava
Gracie Hunt is ready for the weekend, and after a busy week, it looks like she’s getting ready to step out.
RELATED: Who are Clark Hunt's children? Meet Gracie, Knobel, and Ava
Today, Gracie — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia — posted a stunning Friday night selfie from the comfort of her colorful bedroom. In the photo, Gracie is wearing a flowing white dress and matching white studded shoes.
In addition to her outfit, Gracie’s followers got a look at her bedroom. On the walls of her room are portraits of butterflies with solid color backgrounds.
Her bed is decorated with several white and blue cased pillows, and on her ceiling is a glimmering chandelier.
It’s been a busy week for the Hunt family. This past week, Clark and Tavia made an appearance at the Texas Rose Festival in Tyler, Texas, where Clark was given the Mallon award. The NFL power couple also celebrated their 31st anniversary.
The week ended with some good news for Ava. The younger of the Hunt daughters was recruited into the Pi Beta Phi sorority at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She celebrated the news also by posing in an all-white fit with her sorority sisters.
It looks like Gracie is matching Ava’s synergy with the fit.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt exudes elegance with bff Grace in sleek sleeveless fit
Perhaps she may be celebrating Ava’s accomplishment with her this weekend. Because as we know, Gracie always knows how to dress for the occasion.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension