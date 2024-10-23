Gracie Hunt exudes elegance with bff Grace in sleek sleeveless fit
Gracie Hunt is well known as the Kansas City Chiefs heiress and as Miss Kansas 2021. Recently, she’s giving us more of a glimpse into her personal life on social media with her boyfriend and best friend.
Hunt is a fit force with her sizzling Chiefs glam shots, her Mexico bikini photos, and her $2195 Dolce & Gabbana dress for last weekend’s Super Bowl rematch.
She also recently got a boyfriend and posted a rare glimpse together with the former college football quarterback.
The 25-year-old also showed off her bestie Grace Earles, who like Gracie went to Southern Methodist University (SMU) and shares the same first name. Hunt posted the two of them together in their elegant fits.
The two ladies were there to watch Chiefs owner and Gracie’s dad Clark Hunt receive a prestigious award. Earles commented on the pictures, “LOVE YOU SMMMM 🔥🔥😍😍,” and wished Clark and his wife Tavia a happy 31st anniversary “Love this so much! So fun celebrating Clark! Happy anniversary to the best.”
With Gracie’s busy schedule flying all over the country and “Ferris Bueller” life, it’s great to see her spend some time amongst family and friends while looking all fantastic, of course.
