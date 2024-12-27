Gracie Hunt smooches boyfriend in sheer strapless yellow vacation stunner
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a bye with homefield advantage after their Christmas Day win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Every week seems like a bye for Gracie Hunt with her lavish jet-setting lifestyle.
The oldest Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas is on another trip with boyfriend Cody Keith just days after her tropical paradise vacation where she missed the game in Cleveland for a bombshell bikini-wearing trip.
She also crushed the holidays with her knee-high boots in pajamas despite her “dress code” error for a friend’s holiday party, then made a controversial fashion choice for the Chiefs game on Christmas Day with sister Ava Hunt, who wore her own stunning fit.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt drops white-hot miniskirt fit while celebrating dog’s first birthday
On the day after Christmas, Gracie took to Instagram and showed off another tropical destination by the ocean in her stunning sheer yellow dress while displaying a rare moment of PDA with Keith.
Gracie looks to be in vacation mode. She can kick back and relax until the divisional round of the playoffs.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
Hunt and Keith began dating in September. He lives and works in real estate in North Carolina and was a former college football quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates.
The 25-year-old daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt has earnded some time off after her incredible fit year that she talked to Sports Illustrated’s The Athlete Lifestyle exclusively about.
The Chiefs finish the season at the Denver Broncos next Sunday in meaningless game which the starters likely won’t play or play much, and then they’ll enjoy a bye week until having the play in mid-January. Just like the team, Gracie Hunt finished December off strong with her vacation fit.
