Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava stuns in low-cut leopard-print dress mirror selfie
Ava Hunt brought another fire fit to 2025 with her latest stunning look.
The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and SMU Mustangs cheerleader shared her best fits of 2024 after she crushed her sun-hot New Year’s Eve miniskirt and then went toe-to-toe in a side-by-side leggy slay with big sister Gracie Hunt.
Ava, 19, cheered on the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and often shared cheerleader selfies like her viral trio pic with her teammates. She also has been a staple at Chiefs games like Christmas Day win in her red and black fit.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s SMU cheerleader sister Ava sizzles in bikini on Mexico beach for NYE
On the second day of the new year, Ava dropped a low-cut leopard-print dress in a mirror selfie. She captioned it simply “🐆🐆.”
RELATED: Gracie Hunt smooches boyfriend in sheer strapless yellow vacation stunner
That’s certainly another fit win by Ava and a more formal look for her.
The daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt also joined the Pi Betta Phi sorority at SMU last year, where she shimmered in a gold dress with her sisters by her side.
With the Chiefs securing the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs, Ava no doubt will be on the sideline with another winning look come mid-January when the team seeks a historic third straight Super Bowl look.
