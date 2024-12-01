Gracie Hunt’s fire-red dress upstaged by famous Chiefs cat at movie premiere
It’s rare that Gracie Hunt and her fire fits are upstaged by anyone or anything.
The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas is known for bringing her best to games like her black minidress and red coat for Black Friday’s game. She’s certainly used to being the center of attention of the Hunt family.
Of course, she’s had fit offs with sister Ava Hunt at games, and even went side-by-side with her stunning mom Tavia Hunt like at the red carpet premiere of the Hallmark movie "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" on Saturday.
Speaking of the movie premiere, Gracie’s fire-red dress was once again the topic of conversation.
While normally that look would be the winner of the day, it was not. Catrick Mahomes made his appearance on the red carpet and stole the show.
Catrick Mahomes is the alter ego of Sly James the Cat, a 7-year-old Bengal-Tabby mix owned by Brandy Peed. Peed dresses Sly James in the style of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The cat also stars with the Hunts in the movie.
Fans flocked on Saturday night to see the movie about a die-hard Chiefs fan on a quest to be named the fan of the year, and of course, Catrick Mahomes.
It’s not often Gracie is outshined with her fit game, but Catrick with the gold bow tie look was a game-winning touchdown.
