Gracie Hunt slays running fit, crushes amazing time for Thanksgiving trot
Behind all the glam and fits, Gracie Hunt is quite the athlete.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress has shown she’s in incredible shape with her insane abs in a sheer bikini while on vacation in Mexico, and slaying a “Saturday sweat” workout while traveling. She even posts she’s in the gym at 4 in the morning on her Instgram.
The former Miss Kansas 2021, who took us on a stroll down memory lane with her stunning pageant looks she rocked, participated in the annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot for an 8-mile run. She of course looked amazing while doing so.
Gracie wrote: “All the turkeys trotted! 🦃 🏃♀️Grateful to be with my people & to run my first registered race since my foot injury two years ago. 🫶 Finished 8 miles in 57 minutes & had a blast doing it! 🤗 Today and every day, let's find the joy and gratitude in all things-big and small. I hope that you have a blessed Thanksgiving with those who mean the most to you! 🧡🍁”
That’s just over seven minutes a mile for an insanely good time. And the fact it’s her first registered race in two years makes it even more impressive. She also got to do it with her family.
Here’s Gracie is posing with mom Tavia, dad and Chiefs owner Clark, sister Ava, and brother Knobel. The whole Hunt family participated.
Gracie Hunt was certainly a winner on Thanksgiving with her look and her running time. Well done.
