Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava Hunt posts selfie while running on Thanksgiving
Ava Hunt enjoyed her Thanksgiving break from college with a family run on Thursday.
The SMU Mustangs cheerleader and youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress at 19, Ava has made headlines for her cheerleaders selfies, and upstaging big sister Gracie at football games like her all-black runway showdown.
The sorority fit star with her stunning formal gowns, participated in the annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot with dad and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, mom Tavia Hunt, sister Gracie, and brother Knobel. While Gracie crushed her 8-mile run in amazing time, Ava did a 5K (3.1 miles) with her brother. While in the middle of the run, she posted a selfie video.
She looks like she’s having a blast.
Here’s the full running fit that Ava slayed, along with her family.
While Ava got to spend time with the whole family, she has a big few days of football ahead. The Chiefs play at home on Black Friday in a rare game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Then SMU plays the California Golden Bears at home on Saturday where she will be back in her cheerleader uniform as the No. 9 Mustangs look to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Ava is certainly staying busy between family bonding runs and football.
