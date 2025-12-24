Multiple Broncos Starters Ruled Out in Crucial Chiefs Rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs are much depleted in Week 17, but the stakes couldn't be higher for the Denver Broncos. There is a scenario in which the Broncos could clinch the AFC West crown this week, if they beat the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Houston Texans.

There's a lot on the table for Denver, including the maintenance of the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC — which still belongs to the Broncos. Unfortunately, we learned on Wednesday that the Broncos will be without several key players.

Both the Broncos and Chiefs have unveiled their final injury reports for Christmas Day's tilt. Let's examine.

Broncos Injury Report

Out

Pat Bryant | WR (Concussion)

Dre Greenlaw | LB (Hamstring)

Luke Wattenberg | C (Shoulder)

Nate Adkins | TE (Knee)

Karene Reid | LB (Hamstring)

Full Go

Riley Moss | CB (Ankle)

Ben Powers | OG (Biceps)

Justin Strnad | LB (Foot)

Adam Trautman | TE (Illness)

Analysis

As expected, Greenlaw and Bryant have been ruled out, but Wattenberg's status comes as a bit more of a surprise. Fortunately, the Broncos have a reliable backup in Alex Forsyth, who has plenty of starting experience and a history with Bo Nix that dates back to their time together at Oregon.

Greenlaw is down, but Strnad is up — that's the good news. Frankly, the Broncos' defense has been more reliable with the linebacker duo of Strnad and Singleton than Greenlaw and Singleton.

Strnad missed the past two games with a foot injury, and his return is, shall we say, fortuitous. Just in the nick of time. Greenlaw's frustrating first year in Denver marches on apace.

That same level of frustration must apply to Adkins, though the magnitude of his injuries has been smaller than Greenlaw's. However, Adkins is the Broncos' best blocking tight end, so it'll hurt not having him. Expect to see a higher utilization of fullback Adam Prentice — voted a Pro Bowl alternate, by the way — in Kansas City.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Chiefs Injury Report

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) holds his wrist against the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Out

Jake Briningstool | TE (Hamstring)

Questionable

Jaylon Moore | OT (Knee)

Nick Bolton | LB (Illness)

George Karlaftis | DE (Illness)

Derrick Nnadi | DT (Illness)

Nikko Remigio | WR (Knee)

Full Go

Mike Edwards | S (Shoulder)

Kristian Fulton | CB (Knee/Wrist)

Noah Gray | TE (Shoulder)

Nazeeh Johnson | CB (Shoulder)

Esa Pole | OT (Knee)

Trey Smith | OG (Ankle)

Analysis

A virulent bug is ripping through the Chiefs' locker room, rendering three players questionable for Thursday night. I doubt it's enough to keep Bolton, Karlaftis, and Nnadi out of action, but the Chiefs don't have anything to play for besides pride, so anything's possible.

The Chiefs are very beat up at this late stage of the season, with stars like Patrick Mahomes and Trent McDuffie, as well as key players like Jaylen Watson, Tyquan Thornton, Leo Chanel, Omarr Norman-Lott, Josh Simmons, and Jawaan Taylor (among others) on injured reserve.

This game could end up looking a lot like last year's season finale, which redounded to a 38-0 Broncos victory at Mile High.

More Must-Read Broncos-Chiefs Coverage