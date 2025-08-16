Gracie Hunt flexes casual Chiefs fit selling expensive $7k purse vs. Seahawks
You too can look like Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt on NFL Sundays.
You just need the bank account of an NFL owner's daughter.
In an awkward new extension of her fashion influencer and designer aspirations, already having a Chiefs clothing line under Erin Andrews' WEAR brand, the oldest child of Kansas City owner Clark Hunt has now set up e-commerce links to buy her look.
In a casual look for the Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks preseason game, the 26 year old rocked an all-black fit with a graphic Run-D.M.C. "Walk This Way" T-shirt, sharing a link to get her ensemble.
It's not quite apples to apples, since if you link on her "shop my" page, she links to a Queen graphic T-shirt, not the Run-D.M.C. one she's sporting. There are also several more items than with her complete attire at the game.
Not included in the photo above is a Chanel "caviar quilted small double flap red" purse, which will cost you a cool $6,970. But don't worry, you're saving 36% off the suggested retail price of $10,900.
It's great that the former Miss Kansas USA is trying to give KC and NFL fans a chance to emulate her always high-end style, but it feels a bit obnoxious to have a look that in total would break most folks' bank account. And that's only for a single look.
As always, the FOX News contributor looks fantastic, but maybe as the daughter of an NFL owner, it's not the best idea to try to make money off of it - especially touting extravagant prices.
