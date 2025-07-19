Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt goes luau dress twins with mom Tavia on Hawaiian vacation
The Hunt family is enjoying a Hawaiian vacation before the NFL season starts. The Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia took some epic photos with their 19-year-old daughter Ava.
The Hunts took the trip after the devastating news that a 9-year-old cousin died in the Texas floods earlier this month. The oldest Chiefs heiress in the family Gracie Hunt recently posted a powerful message mourning the loss.
Before that, they had just taken a trip to Italy where they flexed their billionaire lifestyle after celebrating a big life moment for Clark and Tavia’s only son Knobel.
With NFL training camps starting next week and the NFL season nearing, it’s the perfect time for the Chiefs royal family to get in one last family trip. Tavia posted photos from Kona, Hawaii, in an amazing scene and gushing over her daughter Ava. She wrote, “Grateful for a God who paints skies like this — and gives me a daughter like her. 🌅🤙🏻🌈🌺🌴#GirlsTrip #Mahalo #Thankful”
She followed it up with pictures of them together with their Hawaiian luau dresses.
While it was a “girls trip,” there wasn’t any indication Gracie made it. Ava and Tavia certainly were enjoying their time together in the paradise setting.
Not long they’ll be trading in the dresses and swimsuits for Chiefs gear.
