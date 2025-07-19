The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt goes luau dress twins with mom Tavia on Hawaiian vacation

The wife and daughter of team owner Clark Hunt enjoy time together before football season.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt / IMAGO / imageSPACE

The Hunt family is enjoying a Hawaiian vacation before the NFL season starts. The Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia took some epic photos with their 19-year-old daughter Ava.

The Hunts took the trip after the devastating news that a 9-year-old cousin died in the Texas floods earlier this month. The oldest Chiefs heiress in the family Gracie Hunt recently posted a powerful message mourning the loss.

Before that, they had just taken a trip to Italy where they flexed their billionaire lifestyle after celebrating a big life moment for Clark and Tavia’s only son Knobel.

Knobel Hunt, Gracie Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Clark Hunt, Ava Hunt
The Hunt family / Gracie Hunt

With NFL training camps starting next week and the NFL season nearing, it’s the perfect time for the Chiefs royal family to get in one last family trip. Tavia posted photos from Kona, Hawaii, in an amazing scene and gushing over her daughter Ava. She wrote, “Grateful for a God who paints skies like this — and gives me a daughter like her. 🌅🤙🏻🌈🌺🌴#GirlsTrip #Mahalo #Thankful”

She followed it up with pictures of them together with their Hawaiian luau dresses.

Tavia and Ava Hunt
Tavia Hunt/Instagram
Tavia Hunt and Ava Hunt
Tavia Hunt/Instagram

While it was a “girls trip,” there wasn’t any indication Gracie made it. Ava and Tavia certainly were enjoying their time together in the paradise setting.

Ava and Tavia Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram

Not long they’ll be trading in the dresses and swimsuits for Chiefs gear.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

