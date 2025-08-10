Gracie Hunt, sister Ava flex first Chiefs fits of season in red vs. white minidresses
The revenge season has begun for the Kansas City Chiefs.
OK, it was only their first preseason game, with the Chiefs losing to the Arizona Cardinals on the road, 20-17, but Kansas City owner Clark Hunt's daughters, Gracie and Ava, were already in NFL playoffs form in their competing red vs. white minidresses.
"I can't believe game days are finally back," Gracie Hunt, the aspiring fashion designer with her own line for Erin Andrews' NFL clothing line WEAR, wrote on her Instagram Stories, teasing out the Chiefs-red look before doing the final reveal.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shows off sun-soaked bikini adventure in Italy
The oldest of the Hunt children, Gracie, 25, then wrote in part on her IG post, "CHIEFS FOOTBALL IS BACK! 🎊❤️💛 Grateful for a new season, the chance to chase dreams, and the beautiful game that brings us all together."
It was also a big offseason for Hunt on the personal front, as she revealed she's now dating KC's former starting quarterback, Trent Green's son, Derek.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt outshined by tall, handsome bf Derek Green on vacation
Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, might have been the most excited, as Gracie caught her mom showing off some sweet dance moves.
"She's hyped," Gracie wrote.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt goes luau dress twins with mom Tavia on Hawaiian vacation
Tavia also showed off Ava's stunning white minidress fit in a family photo on her IG post, and the sisters both looked fantastic standing beside their proud parents.
Ava, 19. the youngest of their three kids, is a cheerleader at SMU. All of them, including middle brother Knobel, 22, are proud Mustangs, where dad also attended. Gracie's boyfriend also played quarterback there briefly.
Ava and Gracie then posed for an adorable selfie to mark the occasion.
It's hard to believe that the NFL is already back, or for many fans, they're probably saying it took way too long to get here.
The Hunts are hoping for a different outcome than last year's Super Bowl blowout to the Philadelphia Eagles.
No matter what happens, the entire crew is always dressed to perfection on the sidelines every Chiefs game. As usual, Gracie and Ava stole the show.
