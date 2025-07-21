Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shows her ‘adrenaline junkie’ side with scary shark swim
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt may come across as a princess with her stylish fits at games and her elegant gowns at events. She’s a former Miss Kansas beauty queen so that would make sense. The 26-year-old daughter of the Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt showed she’s anything but a girly girl in her latest post.
Hunt does like flex her billionaire lifestyle like a yacht trip to Monoco, and a sun-soaked bikini adventure, and taking private jets all over.
She also has shown she’s a beast in the gym with crazy early morning workouts like she’s training for the NFL herself.
Now we know she’s a self-proclaimed “adrenaline junkie” who likes to skydive, rock climb, and even swim with sharks.
Here’s the full video of her starting out with a fire dress and turning into an extreme sports reel. She wrote, “Sporty Spice & an adrenaline junkie to my core 😎💯🤙🏻 Who else loves a good adventure & what’s on your bucket list? 👇🏻🪂🦈”
Is her new boyfriend Derek Green an adrenaline junkie and outdoor adventurist, too?
Soon Hunt will be back on the sidelines of Chiefs games back with that “sporty spice” fashion.
