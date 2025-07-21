The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shows her ‘adrenaline junkie’ side with scary shark swim

The oldest daughter of Clark Hunt shows she’s more than just a Miss Kansas beauty queen with her thrill-seeking activities.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt may come across as a princess with her stylish fits at games and her elegant gowns at events. She’s a former Miss Kansas beauty queen so that would make sense. The 26-year-old daughter of the Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt showed she’s anything but a girly girl in her latest post.

Hunt does like flex her billionaire lifestyle like a yacht trip to Monoco, and a sun-soaked bikini adventure, and taking private jets all over.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

She also has shown she’s a beast in the gym with crazy early morning workouts like she’s training for the NFL herself.

Now we know she’s a self-proclaimed “adrenaline junkie” who likes to skydive, rock climb, and even swim with sharks.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Here’s the full video of her starting out with a fire dress and turning into an extreme sports reel. She wrote, “Sporty Spice & an adrenaline junkie to my core 😎💯🤙🏻 Who else loves a good adventure & what’s on your bucket list? 👇🏻🪂🦈”

Is her new boyfriend Derek Green an adrenaline junkie and outdoor adventurist, too?

Soon Hunt will be back on the sidelines of Chiefs games back with that “sporty spice” fashion.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

