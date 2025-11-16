The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt rocks full-length custom Chiefs red coat at Broncos game

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas turns heads with her game-day fit in Denver.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs returned from a bye week for a crucial matchup Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos on the road. That meant team heiress Gracie Hunt was back with a fire game-day fit.

The 26-year-old oldest daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt is always a hit on game days. Last year, her gold dress was the lone highlight of the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This season she’s continued to impress like her head-turning red dress, and her stunningly stealth Chiefs fit in the loss at the Buffalo Bills.

Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt
Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

During the bye, the former Miss Kansas enjoyed a trip to Hawaii to visit sister Ava Hunt who has been absent from games this year for good reason. Gracie showed off having fun in her bikini in the tropical paradise.

On Sunday, she rocked the custom Chiefs “Hunt” coat while on the sidelines at Mile High Stadium before kickoff.

Gracie hopes it’s a lucky fit as the 5-4 Chiefs are in desperate need of a divisional win over the 8-2 Broncos.

The three-time defending AFC champions have a long road left, but one thing is for sure every game: Gracie Hunt will brings the fit fire.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

