Gracie Hunt rocks full-length custom Chiefs red coat at Broncos game
The Kansas City Chiefs returned from a bye week for a crucial matchup Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos on the road. That meant team heiress Gracie Hunt was back with a fire game-day fit.
The 26-year-old oldest daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt is always a hit on game days. Last year, her gold dress was the lone highlight of the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
This season she’s continued to impress like her head-turning red dress, and her stunningly stealth Chiefs fit in the loss at the Buffalo Bills.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt shares rare update on Hawaii skip year away from family
During the bye, the former Miss Kansas enjoyed a trip to Hawaii to visit sister Ava Hunt who has been absent from games this year for good reason. Gracie showed off having fun in her bikini in the tropical paradise.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, Brittany Mahomes have nearly identical fits for Chiefs' MNF win
On Sunday, she rocked the custom Chiefs “Hunt” coat while on the sidelines at Mile High Stadium before kickoff.
Gracie hopes it’s a lucky fit as the 5-4 Chiefs are in desperate need of a divisional win over the 8-2 Broncos.
The three-time defending AFC champions have a long road left, but one thing is for sure every game: Gracie Hunt will brings the fit fire.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss