Gracie Hunt's fire-red dress matches Chiefs' fisticuff fireworks win vs. Lions
Much like the Kansas City Chiefs, Gracie Hunt's game-day fits are starting to catch fire.
The Chiefs heiress and oldest child of owner Clark Hunt rocked her best look of the 2025 season for the prime-time lights of Sunday Night Football, and Kansas City followed suit with a statement win against the Detroit Lions in a decisive 30-17 victory at Arrowhead, with some more fisticuff fireworks as the final whistle blew.
Lions safety Brian Branch avoided shaking two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes hand and went after JuJu Smith-Schuster when the Chiefs wide receiver called him out for the disrespect.
Matching that fire was Ms. Hunt's red-leather dress, which the fashion influencer shared in an Instagram post.
"Lights on the field, faith in the journey, fire in the heart — it’s game day! 🏟️🏈❤️🔥," Hunt, 26, wrote in the caption, before sharing the usual photos with her dad and mom Tavia and several with boyfriend Derek Green, son of of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.
It was a night full of fireworks, as Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's fiancée, was in the house too along with special guest and known Swiftie Caitlin Clark. Maybe Swift invited Clark after the Indiana Fever megastar refused to wear an Indianapolis Colts jersey, showing her loyalty to the Chiefs.
In a Sunday Night Football game for the ages, Ms. Hunt's fire-red dress might have still won the night.
