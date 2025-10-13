Gracie Hunt's fire-red dress matches Chiefs' fisticuff fireworks win vs. Lions

A fight broke out at the end of the Lions-Chiefs game.



The events that led to it:

◽️ Brian Branch refused to shake hands with Patrick Mahomes

◽️ JuJu Smith-Schuster confronted Branch

◽️ Branch slapped Smith-Schuster



