Gracie Hunt's fire-red dress matches Chiefs' fisticuff fireworks win vs. Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs had a statement win against the Detroit Lions with a chippy postgame fight. Chiefs heiress matched those fireworks with her look.

Matthew Graham

Aug. 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aug. 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs CEO’s daughter Gracie Hunt on field prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Much like the Kansas City Chiefs, Gracie Hunt's game-day fits are starting to catch fire.

The Chiefs heiress and oldest child of owner Clark Hunt rocked her best look of the 2025 season for the prime-time lights of Sunday Night Football, and Kansas City followed suit with a statement win against the Detroit Lions in a decisive 30-17 victory at Arrowhead, with some more fisticuff fireworks as the final whistle blew.

Gracie Hunt
Aug. 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs ownership family member Gracie Hunt (right) with mother Tavia Hunt against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lions safety Brian Branch avoided shaking two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes hand and went after JuJu Smith-Schuster when the Chiefs wide receiver called him out for the disrespect.

Matching that fire was Ms. Hunt's red-leather dress, which the fashion influencer shared in an Instagram post.

Ava Hunt, Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

"Lights on the field, faith in the journey, fire in the heart — it’s game day! 🏟️🏈❤️‍🔥," Hunt, 26, wrote in the caption, before sharing the usual photos with her dad and mom Tavia and several with boyfriend Derek Green, son of of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

It was a night full of fireworks, as Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's fiancée, was in the house too along with special guest and known Swiftie Caitlin Clark. Maybe Swift invited Clark after the Indiana Fever megastar refused to wear an Indianapolis Colts jersey, showing her loyalty to the Chiefs.

In a Sunday Night Football game for the ages, Ms. Hunt's fire-red dress might have still won the night.

Gracie Hunt
Aug. 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs owner Gracie Hunt against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
