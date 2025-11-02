Gracie Hunt wears surprisingly stealth Chiefs fit at Bills game on the road
The Kansas City Chiefs were at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a huge NFL matchup. Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt almost made the game an afterthought with her black fit at Highmark Stadium.
The oldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and a former Miss Kansas is always a hit with her fashion on game days and beyond. She opened the season with a head-turning look in Brazil, for example, and then this past Monday night game,she had matching fits with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany.
Last season at the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles her gold dress was the long Chiefs highlight.
Back in Buffalo also like last season where Gracie rocked black, she went back to it with stealth look.
She also rocked the Chiefs necklace.
The Chiefs are finally looking like the team that went to three consecutive Super Bowls after starting the season 0-2. Gracie Hunt hasn’t stopped winning with her game day fits and Sunday on the road wasn’t any different.
Whether or not it’s the lucky fit is yet to be seen as of this writing.
