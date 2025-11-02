The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt wears surprisingly stealth Chiefs fit at Bills game on the road

The Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas surprises with her look in Buffalo.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt prior to the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chief executive officer Clark Hunt prior to the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a huge NFL matchup. Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt almost made the game an afterthought with her black fit at Highmark Stadium.

The oldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and a former Miss Kansas is always a hit with her fashion on game days and beyond. She opened the season with a head-turning look in Brazil, for example, and then this past Monday night game,she had matching fits with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany.

RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt shares rare update on Hawaii skip year away from family

Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt
Gracie Hunt, Clark Hunt, Tavia Hunt, Ava Hunt / Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Last season at the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles her gold dress was the long Chiefs highlight.

Back in Buffalo also like last season where Gracie rocked black, she went back to it with stealth look.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shares Bills-vibes costume with Josh Allen before Chiefs showdown

She also rocked the Chiefs necklace.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

The Chiefs are finally looking like the team that went to three consecutive Super Bowls after starting the season 0-2. Gracie Hunt hasn’t stopped winning with her game day fits and Sunday on the road wasn’t any different.

Whether or not it’s the lucky fit is yet to be seen as of this writing.

Gracie Hunt
Gracie Hunt/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion