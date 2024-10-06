Landry Kiffin’s subtle brag posing with pops Lane Kiffin in strapless minidress
Lane Kiffin is known to troll college football folks (and randos) on social media.
The Ole Miss Rebels head coach’s daughter Landry Kiffin, who is a sophomore at Ole Miss, is developing her own social media brand across TikTok and Instagram, now with 83.6k followers on TikTok and another 18.3k on Instagram. The oldest of the three children has been having her father appear more and more in her posts, including one with her new puppy, Willie.
Landry had one a couple of weeks ago of her and pops gabbing while she got ready putting on makeup that racked up 2.5 million views on TikTok, with the final look in another post along with her mother and Lane’s ex-wife Layla for parents weekend.
Even after the huge upset loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, Landry posted again her amazing fits from that weekend, along with her younger sister Presley, who was visiting from USC (the University of Southern California version), where she plays volleyball.
This week it was a postgame photo with Lane, 49, after the Rebels rebounded with a 27-3 win vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks. Papa Kiffin is giving a big thumbs up, while Landry has a wry smile. Her caption reads, “Byeee usc.” It’s a subtle brag after the easy victory, especially coming off the heels of her dad taking a lot of heat after last week’s shocking loss at home.
Good news for Lane is that his team’s loss last week was only the appetizer for the stunning upsets this week in the SEC, with No.1 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers, and No. 9 ranked Missouri Tigers all going down this week, the former two to the unranked Vanderbilt Commodores and Arkansas Razorbacks respectively.
It’s no longer an automatic byeee SEC championship game for the Rebels, so that’s a big thumbs up for Lane Kiffin indeed.
