Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava slays in all-black low-cut fit showing off tan
While big sister Gracie Hunt gets a lot of headlines, younger sister Ava Hunt is not far behind.
Gracie, 25, and Ava, 19, are the Kansas City Chiefs heiresses along with Brother Knobel, 22, as the children of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt.
While Gracie was in Mexico for a mid-week break showing off her insane abs in a sheer bikini, Ava was getting hyped for a big Saturday game for the SMU Mustangs with a cheerleader uniform post.
She then posted a fire look in an all-black low-cut fit that showed off her tan in a bathroom selfie.
The 19-year-old SMU sophomore looks so grown up in this photo.
Ava just had her Pi Beta Phi sorority formal last week where she rocked a jaw-dropping dress and showed off a very handsome date.
With the No. 14 Mustangs at home Saturday vs. the Boston College Eagles, Ava will be back in her cheerleader uniform, and then cheering on Sunday for the 9-0 Chiefs as they travel to face the 8-2 Buffalo Bills in a massive matchup.
