Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava shares SMU behind-the-scenes cheerleaders action
Ava Hunt is stealing some thunder from sister Gracie Hunt these days.
The youngest of the Kansas City Chiefs heirs, 19-year-old Ava hit up her Pi Beta Phi formal over the weekend with a handsome date for the “Beaux and Arrows” event wearing a stunning low-cut dress.
Ava is a sophomore at SMU where Gracie went, as well as older brother Knobel, 22, and dad and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. She’s also a cheerleader for the Mustangs where she usually shares victorious selfies after big wins.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia look like sisters in competing Chiefs on-fire fits
Now Ava and SMU shared a behind-the-scenes look at being a cheerleader at football games and featured her in a few clips. Here are some stills from the video:
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flexes Georgia Bulldogs basketball cheerleader fit
While SMU football was on a bye this past week, Ava had time not only for her sorority formal, but a family dinner earlier in the week where she had a fit-off with her former Miss Kansas sister, Gracie.
It’s been a great football year for Ava. The Chiefs are now 9-0 on the season and SMU is 8-1 and first in the ACC.
It’s also been a fire fit year for her. No doubt Ava will continue to bring it when SMU plays again on Saturday vs. the Boston College Eagles at home.
