Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava shares SMU behind-the-scenes cheerleaders action

The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress gives us a new look into what it’s like to be a Mustangs cheerleader.

Matt Ryan

Gracie Hunt wearing a Super Bowl LIV pendant on the Red Carpet before the Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony.
Gracie Hunt wearing a Super Bowl LIV pendant on the Red Carpet before the Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony.

Ava Hunt is stealing some thunder from sister Gracie Hunt these days.

The youngest of the Kansas City Chiefs heirs, 19-year-old Ava hit up her Pi Beta Phi formal over the weekend with a handsome date for the “Beaux and Arrows” event wearing a stunning low-cut dress.

Ava is a sophomore at SMU where Gracie went, as well as older brother Knobel, 22, and dad and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. She’s also a cheerleader for the Mustangs where she usually shares victorious selfies after big wins.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt, mom Tavia look like sisters in competing Chiefs on-fire fits

Now Ava and SMU shared a behind-the-scenes look at being a cheerleader at football games and featured her in a few clips. Here are some stills from the video:

Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram
Ava Hunt
Ava Hunt/Instagram

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flexes Georgia Bulldogs basketball cheerleader fit

While SMU football was on a bye this past week, Ava had time not only for her sorority formal, but a family dinner earlier in the week where she had a fit-off with her former Miss Kansas sister, Gracie.

It’s been a great football year for Ava. The Chiefs are now 9-0 on the season and SMU is 8-1 and first in the ACC.

It’s also been a fire fit year for her. No doubt Ava will continue to bring it when SMU plays again on Saturday vs. the Boston College Eagles at home.

