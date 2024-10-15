Gracie Hunt's sister Ava cozies up in ab-fantastic fuzzy pajamas
Ava Hunt has been on fire lately with her fit game — even rivaling her influencer sister, Gracie Hunt.
As the youngest of the three Kansas City Chiefs heirs at 19, Ava is making her own name and quite a few headlines lately. From her SMU Mustangs cheerleader photos, to her sorority party costumes, to her puppy yoga sessions, to her side-by-side slamming Chiefs fits with older sister Gracie, 25, Ava is really coming out of her social media shell for the world to see.
Now, she may have her most sizzling look yet. These ab-fantastic Victoria’s Secret Pink fuzzy pajamas shots she shared on Instagram are smoking hot.
Those are the winners of the Hunt sisters’ fits so far this week.
Ava, who is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles, returns from SMU’s bye week as the team takes on the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday on the road.
With posts like these, Ava is really growing her brand and now sits at 52.2K followers on Instagram. This most likely won’t be the last hot fit to drop for Ava Hunt this week. Probably just give her a few hours.
