Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava goes formal with SMU handsome date
It was a fabulous formal weekend for Ava Hunt, and a handsome fellow who accompanied her to her Greek life festivities.
RELATED: Who are Clark Hunt's children? Meet Gracie, Knobel, and Ava
This past weekend, Ava — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia Hunt — celebrated fall formal at Southern Methodist University. This was her first formal as a member of the Pi Beta Phi, in which, she was accepted as a sister last month.
During formal, Ava slayed in a flashy, low cut golden dress, as seen in photos shared to her Instagram Story. As the theme of the event Beaux and Arrows, it appears Ava was joined by a special beau. Her date,a wavy, brown-haired whose name hasn’t been revealed, looked dapper in a classic black and white tux with a bowtie.
Meanwhile, as Ava had a busy weekend, her older sister, Gracie was also having some fun of her own — along with her mother.
On Sunday, at the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos, Gracie and Tavia served up a double dose of slayage in festive red and white outfits. This came ahead of a close 16-14 victory for the Chiefs, pushing them to 8-0 for their ongoing undefeated season.
Just days prior, the whole family got together for a lush dinner at Dallas’ recently-opened Catch seafood restaurant.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava gets SMU sorority ‘wings’ wearing all-white dress
What a lovely way to “catch” up!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uh oh: Loreal Sarkisian ‘calls out’ hubby Steve Sarkisian during Texas game
Livin’ the dream: Livvy Dunne miniskirt, cowboy boots fit sets ‘Gameday’ on fire
…on the mat too: Dunne is LSU whirling dervish in impressive gymnastics routine
Oopsie: Brittany Mahomes admits to fashion fail in spandex fit
Trophy wife: Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman’s stunning look outclasses WS trophy