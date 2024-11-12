The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava goes formal with SMU handsome date

The Hunt sisters both had busy weekends, and they slayed in the process.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs ownership family member Gracie Hunt against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium.
It was a fabulous formal weekend for Ava Hunt, and a handsome fellow who accompanied her to her Greek life festivities.

This past weekend, Ava — who is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia Hunt — celebrated fall formal at Southern Methodist University. This was her first formal as a member of the Pi Beta Phi, in which, she was accepted as a sister last month.

During formal, Ava slayed in a flashy, low cut golden dress, as seen in photos shared to her Instagram Story. As the theme of the event Beaux and Arrows, it appears Ava was joined by a special beau. Her date,a wavy, brown-haired whose name hasn’t been revealed, looked dapper in a classic black and white tux with a bowtie.

Ava Hunt / Instagram
Ava Hunt shares photos from Greek life formal weekend at Southern Methodist University / Ava Hunt / Instagram

Meanwhile, as Ava had a busy weekend, her older sister, Gracie was also having some fun of her own — along with her mother.

On Sunday, at the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos, Gracie and Tavia served up a double dose of slayage in festive red and white outfits. This came ahead of a close 16-14 victory for the Chiefs, pushing them to 8-0 for their ongoing undefeated season.

Just days prior, the whole family got together for a lush dinner at Dallas’ recently-opened Catch seafood restaurant.

What a lovely way to “catch” up!

