Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts cheerleader selfie to hype SMU football game
While big sister Gracie Hunt is off having fun in a mid-week trip to Mexico while flaunting her stunning abs in a sheer bikini top, little sister Ava Hunt is back at college getting ready to cheer on the SMU Mustangs football team this weekend.
The 19-year-old daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, is a cheerleader at SMU, where she’s been seen dropping uni fit posts after big wins, and even gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the Mustangs cheer team this week.
During last week’s team bye week, Ava had her own fun with a stunning sorority dress and a handsome date for her Pi Beta Phi formal.
Now it’s back to football, and on Friday Ava dropped a hype selfie for Saturday’s game against the Boston College Eagles in yet another look in a cheerleader uniform.
SMU is 8-1 and currently ranked 14th in the country, so there’s a ton of hype around every game as it tries to make the top 12 and into the first college football playoffs.
Ava hopes it’s a winning Saturday and she can drop more winning cheerleader selfies after the game. Then on Sunday she can root on the 9-0 Chiefs against the 8-2 Buffalo Bills with the rest of her family.
