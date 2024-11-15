The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts cheerleader selfie to hype SMU football game

The youngest Kansas City Chiefs heiress is hyped for the Mustangs game on Saturday.

Gracie Hunt attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix s Outer Banks at Regency Village Theatre.
While big sister Gracie Hunt is off having fun in a mid-week trip to Mexico while flaunting her stunning abs in a sheer bikini top, little sister Ava Hunt is back at college getting ready to cheer on the SMU Mustangs football team this weekend.

The 19-year-old daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, is a cheerleader at SMU, where she’s been seen dropping uni fit posts after big wins, and even gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the Mustangs cheer team this week.

During last week’s team bye week, Ava had her own fun with a stunning sorority dress and a handsome date for her Pi Beta Phi formal.

Now it’s back to football, and on Friday Ava dropped a hype selfie for Saturday’s game against the Boston College Eagles in yet another look in a cheerleader uniform.

Ava Hunt
SMU is 8-1 and currently ranked 14th in the country, so there’s a ton of hype around every game as it tries to make the top 12 and into the first college football playoffs.

Ava hopes it’s a winning Saturday and she can drop more winning cheerleader selfies after the game. Then on Sunday she can root on the 9-0 Chiefs against the 8-2 Buffalo Bills with the rest of her family.

