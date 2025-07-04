Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt outshined by tall, handsome bf Derek Green on vacation
Gracie Hunt is usually the one turning heads on the Kansas City Chiefs sidelines. Assuming of course Taylor Swift doesn't show up.
Well this season, the oldest child of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt might have some competition from her new boyfriend, former KC quarterback Trent Green's son Derek.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shows off sun-soaked bikini adventure in Italy
The former beauty queen, like her mom Tavia, hard launched their relationship in late May, and it's obvious the fashion influencer and aspiring designer, with her own NFL line under Erin Andrews' WEAR brand, is smitten.
Derek, who played quarterback at SMU, where all of the Hunt children attended college, and little sister Ava is still a cheerleader, needs to be careful though. Never outshine your girlfriend in photos.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava stand out in red fits at brother Knobel’s SMU graduation
Gracie, 26, posted on Instagram the couple posing together during "Golden hour in the Rockies." And while of course the former Miss Kansas looks fantastic in a summertime minidress, it's her tall drink of water boyfriend that steals the spotlight.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt’s can’t-miss colorful fit turns heads at Friday wedding
Luckily, this is only an anomaly, as Hunt usually wins in photos of the couple together.
"After meeting 7.5 years ago in this place… all along there was some invisible string ❤️,” Hunt wrote to introduce her new relationship, after only being single for a couple of months, dancing together in Arrowhead Stadium, naturally. And as Swifties know, the caption is an ode to the song "Invisible String."
Something tells us that Hunt will continue to elevate her sideline fits for the Chiefs' revenge season.
