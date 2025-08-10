Penalties Plague Chiefs in Preseason Opener vs. Cardinals

Arrowhead Report

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Arizona Cardinals for their first preseason game of the offseason.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kansas City Chiefs football is back! The Chiefs took on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in their first preseason game of the season. The reigning AFC champions went into the game with the most recent memory of their play ending in defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Andy Reid and company wanted to make sure the franchise's starters and depth pieces got a chance to play the game. Below are the key moments from the game, separated by each quarter.

First Quarter

The Chiefs got off to a hot start, as they recovered the football off the kickoff due to a fumble. Rookie Brashard Smith recovered the football, making his presence known early in a Chiefs uniform. Patrick Mahomes took the field at the Cardinals' 13-yard line.

Mahomes and company scored first, putting together a two-play drive to go up 6-0. Harrison Butker's kick was good, adding the extra point to make the score 7-0. The ball went back to the Cardinals, this time hoping for a longer possession.

The Cardinals put together an eight-play drive for 47 yards, but quarterback Kyler Murray threw a pick to second-year safety Jaden Hicks, turning the ball over to Kansas City. Through the first few minutes, everything came up Kansas City.

Final 5 Minutes

Free agent signing Gardner Minshew hit the field for the Chiefs' second drive of the first quarter. But after eight plays and a penalty on Trey Smith, the Chiefs had to punt the ball away. Minshew gained 19 yards on his first drive as a Chiefs quarterback.

Regardless of penalties pushing Arizona back, the Cardinals ended the first quarter within the Chiefs' 15-yard line.

Second Quarter

The Cardinals opened the second quarter with a successful field goal attempt, cutting the Chiefs' lead to 7-3.

The Chiefs, led by Minshew, put together a nine-play drive with the help of tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals to score their second touchdown of the game. Minshew rushed the football into the end zone, and Butker's second extra point attempt was successful. 14-3 Chiefs.

Bailey Zappe made his Chiefs preseason debut in the second quarter against the Cardinals and worked the short pass game. When looking for a deep pass, Zappe got intercepted by Darren Hall on a pass intended for Royals.

Final 5 Minutes

The Chiefs' defense allowed their first touchdown of the preseason to Emari Demercado. Following a successful extra point attempt, the Cardinals chipped away at the Chiefs' lead, making it 14-10.

Before the end of the half, the Cardinals grabbed the lead over Kansas City, 17-14.

Third Quarter

The Chiefs didn't wait long returning from halftime to tie the game up on a Butker successful field goal from 58 yards out, bringing the score to 17-17. The majority of the third quarter remained a stalemate.

Final 5 Minutes

Looking to try and break the tie, Zappe passed the football on fourth down to the end zone with the intended receiver of undrafted wide receiver Mac Dalena, but the Cardinals intercepted the football. The score wouldn't shift, heading into the fourth quarter with the Cardinals in possession.

Fourth Quarter

The Cardinals took the lead to begin the quarter with a successful field goal, bringing the score to 20-17. Chris Oladokun came into the game for the first time looking to get the Chiefs back even, at least, and got some help from undrafted free agent Elijhah Badger.

The Chiefs' luck ran out, having to punt the ball away to Arizona. The Cardinals couldn't push the lead anymore themselves and had to punt the ball back to Kansas City with six minutes and 33 seconds left in the game.

Final 5 Minutes

The Cardinals would walk away with the victory after kneeling out the clock.

Final: Chiefs 17, Cardinals 20

