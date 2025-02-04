Gracie Hunt slays leather zipper skirt in Chiefs red for Super Bowl 2025 arrival
Gracie Hunt brought the fire to Super Bowl LIX Opening Night festivities with a red-hot fit.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress and former Miss Kansas is no stranger to opening night events as this is her third year in a row doing them, but she brought the heat to New Orleans, Louisiana, on Day 1 of Super Bowl week.
The 25-year-old daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt has been winning all season with her fit game like her all-red head-to-toe look for the AFC Championship win that she had a wild celebration afterward with her younger sister Ava. Also, her red boots and black fur coat stole the show at the divisional round.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt displays Super Bowl-ready abs in sizzling red top, jeans
If her latest red all-leather, ab-revealing fit is how she’s kicking off the week, what will she wear come Sunday? Gracie dropped the sizzling look on Instagram and wrote, “Super Bowl opening night in Nola ❤️⚜️💛.”
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt rocks pink minidress before Super Bowl LIX ramps up
Game on. It’s going to be a great week of Gracie fits. She even made sure to flex to big Super Bowl ring as well.
Gracie certainly announced that the champs are here with that look. Will the Philadelphia Eagles get the last laugh or will Gracie be both looking good and feeling good come Sunday night? Stay tuned.
