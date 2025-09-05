Hailee Steinfeld's preppy miniskirt Bills fit is perfection for Ravens SNF opener
Hailee Steinfeld has been on fire posting a ton of stunning fits recently. Her latest ones from her weekly Beau Society newsletter will certainly have Buffalo Bills fans excited.
The wife to Bills quarterback and NFL MVP Josh Allen has been dubbed the “Queen of Buffalo” by fans — even getting a billboard last season. Now that the couple married at the end of May, she is Allen’s queen.
We’ve seen Steinfeld go full Bills Mafia in the past, even recently posing with a fan for a picture in a Josh Allen jersey in an epic photo.
Fans will no doubt be tuned into what she wears this season as Mrs. Allen. She addressed how she picks her different fits for games in the newsletter:
”I get a ton of questions about my game-day fits, so this feels like as good a time as any to tell you about my thought process there. On game days, I usually keep it to jeans, a t-shirt, and a hat. That’s my go-to formula; however, I have a lot of fun leaning into my vintage collection (which has turned into a real treasure trove in our basement), finding special pieces to pull out for the pure celebration that is a Sunday at Highmark Stadium.”
Then she dropped photos of herself in a bunch of Bills gear.
There’s one going around on social media that shows her in a Bills rugby shirt with a black miniskirt for a very preppy look on that is sure to turn a lot of heads.
There’s a second look as well:
Football is back for Allen and the Bills. What fit will Steinfeld be rocking for Sunday Night Football when the Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens? Stay tuned.
