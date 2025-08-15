Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld stuns in pink bikini for NFL season send off
Hailee Steinfeld can still enjoy her summer while husband and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen prepares for the NFL season.
The 28-year-old actress star of the recent film Sinners and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player just tied the knot at the end of of May in a lavish Southern California wedding where she wore several dresses. They then took a secret Hawaii honeymoon that a smitten Allen shared some photos of his “wifey.”
While Josh had to report to training camp in New York, Steinfeld did visit him for a low-key date night in Buffalo, but returned to her baller $8 million Encino home.
We’ve seen her enjoying the SoCal weather in a perfect USA fit on the beach for Fourth of July with her signature cocktail, and then in a “sunkissed” orange bikini.
Now, after getting over a cold, Steinfeld is loving the ”perfect eighty-five-degree and sunny days” in LA and shared on the latest issue of her Beau Society newsletter she has a ton of swimsuits.
“As an L.A. girl, I’ve always had an overflowing swimsuit drawer: One pieces, tops, bottoms, and cover-ups. I’m fascinated by the design process of swimwear, how materials are sourced, and what makes a good suit. A few years ago, I did a limited-edition collection with Frankie’s Bikinis, and I still have some of the pieces.”
She then showed off this pink stunner by the pool.
The “Queen of Buffalo” is ruling LA right now with that look.
Soon she will have to ditch the bikinis for Bills gear while rooting on Allen at games.
