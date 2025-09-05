Hailee Steinfeld flaunts huge wedding ring before Josh Allen's Bills NFL opener
Football season is here where Josh Allen will be the star on the field for the Buffalo Bills. His new wife Hailee Steinfeld dubbed the ‘Queen of Buffalo” will no doubt be one off the field.
Allen, 29, and Steinfeld, 28, married at the end of May in a lavish Southern California wedding, and a stealth Hawaiian honeymoon.
The couple was seen having a low-key date night in Buffalo during the preseason, but now it’s all about Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo when the Bills take on the Baltimore Ravens. The NFL’s MVP will start the season trying to bring the city its first Super Bowl after coming so close to making it to the big game in January.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld takes up golf for Josh Allen, rocks miniskirt fit while on course
His actress wife has been quite busy with her movie Sinners that was a smash hit, and her new film called Asteroid that co-stars another NFL star just debuted at the Venice Film Festival. She’s also been dropping some amazing photos like her pink bikini stunner.
She just did a few more for a photo shoot as well.
RELATED: Josh Allen is unbelievably unnoticed with wife Hailee Steinfeld
But the real stunner was this shoestring top slay where she’s flexing the giant wedding ring on her finger that stood out (click photo to enlarge).
The ring is estimated to be between 4-5 carats by experts.
Soon, Steinfeld will be going full Bills Mafia rooting on Allen as he tries to get his own ring as big as hers by the end of the season.
